'Killer Bees' Sting Six People To Death After Bus Crashes Into Ravine

Six people were stung to death by an angry swarm of killer bees after their bus crashed into a ravine. There were 60 people on the bus, which was traveling from Jinotega to San Sebastián de Yalí in Nicaragua, when the driver lost control, and the bus plunged 165 feet into the ravine.

While everybody survived the initial crash, it disturbed the hives of Africanized honey bees. The angry bees started attacking the passenger, stinging them hundreds of times and leaving them covered from head to toe in red sting marks.

Authorities said that the bees stung 45 people, leaving six of them dead. Fourteen others were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The victims were identified as Reyna Isabel Olivas Montalván, 84, Santos Arnulfo Calderón Castellón, 38, Dilcia Flores Amparo, 32, Kenia Jazmín Soza Bonilla, 19, Eneyda Tórrez Zelaya, 47, and her 8-year-old daughter Andrea Carolina.

Officials said the cause of the crash is under investigation, but it appears to be the result of a mechanical failure.