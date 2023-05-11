'Killer Bees' Sting Six People To Death After Bus Crashes Into Ravine

By Bill Galluccio

May 11, 2023

Honey bee
Photo: Getty Images

Six people were stung to death by an angry swarm of killer bees after their bus crashed into a ravine. There were 60 people on the bus, which was traveling from Jinotega to San Sebastián de Yalí in Nicaragua, when the driver lost control, and the bus plunged 165 feet into the ravine.

While everybody survived the initial crash, it disturbed the hives of Africanized honey bees. The angry bees started attacking the passenger, stinging them hundreds of times and leaving them covered from head to toe in red sting marks.

Authorities said that the bees stung 45 people, leaving six of them dead. Fourteen others were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The victims were identified as Reyna Isabel Olivas Montalván, 84, Santos Arnulfo Calderón Castellón, 38, Dilcia Flores Amparo, 32, Kenia Jazmín Soza Bonilla, 19, Eneyda Tórrez Zelaya, 47, and her 8-year-old daughter Andrea Carolina.

Officials said the cause of the crash is under investigation, but it appears to be the result of a mechanical failure.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.