Paramedic Goes Missing Before She Was Set To Testify In Rape Trial

Authorities in Ohio are desperately searching for an EMT who went missing days before she was scheduled to testify in a rape trial. Authorities said that 30-year-old Lachelle Jordan was last seen on May 6 when she went to grab something from her car just after 6 p.m.

"She had been last seen on the night of May 6," said Mark Barrett, President of the Cleveland EMS Union. "She went to her vehicle to get something out of her vehicle and never came back inside, left all her clothes, left all of her belongings. She has a twin sister that she didn't notify. This certainly wasn't planned. Something happened, she's missing."

Before her disappearance, Jordan filed reports with her employer, Cleveland EMS, that she was being stalked by 65-year-old Michael Stennett, who was set to testify against. A few days before Jordan went missing, Stennett was charged with stalking and violating an order of protection. He was arrested on Monday and remains locked up at the Cuyahoga County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Officials cautioned that there is no evidence linking Stennett to Jordan's disappearance and asked the public for help locating her. They are offering a $5,000 reward for any information that helps them find Jordan.