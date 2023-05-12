Dan Snyder Officially Sells Commanders For Record Amount

Dan and Tanya Snyder have officially entered an agreement to sell the Washington Commanders to Josh Harris and his contingency for a league-record $6.05 billion, according to a news release obtained and shared by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"The Washington Commanders and a partnership led by Josh Harris have entered into a purchase and sale agreement, it was jointly announced on Friday, May 12th," the news letter states. "The purchase and sale agreement calls for Harris and partners to acquire the Washington Commanders from the Snyder family. The agreement is subject to NFL approval as well as the satisfaction of customary closing conditions."