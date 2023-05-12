DD Osama Taps Coi Leray, Rylo Rodriguez & More For New Album 'Here 2 Stay'

The 16-year-old artist is a master at building momentum for himself and his crew. Since he dropped his first single via Alamo Records last year, the Harlem-born rapper has attracted the attention of numerous Hip-hop stars like Drake, who recently selected DD as a model for his NOCTA x Nike ‘Street Uniform’ collection. He's racked up millions of streams on songs like "Who Am I" and "Letter 2 Notti," the latter of which is an ode to his late brother Notti.



He's also sold out various shows in his hometown and across the country from Atlanta to Los Angeles. He's currently preparing to celebrate the release of his album by performing at Racket in New York City tonight. In addition to his new project, DD Osama also dropped the official video for track No. 5 "Be Alright." Watch the video and listen to Here 2 Stay below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

