Elon Musk Reveals Linda Yaccarino As His Choice For New Twitter CEO

By Bill Galluccio

May 12, 2023

Seat At The Table
Photo: Getty Images

One day after announcing his intention to step down as Twitter CEOElon Musk officially named Linda Yaccarino as his replacement.

"I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter! @LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology. Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app," Musk wrote on Twitter.

Musk said he will transition into his new role as the social media company's chief technology officer.

Yaccarino previously worked as the chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal. On Friday (May 12), the company issued a press release announcing her resignation.

"It has been an absolute honor to be part of Comcast NBCUniversal and lead the most incredible team. We've transformed our company and the entire industry—and I am so proud of what we've accomplished together, and grateful to my colleagues and mentors, especially Brian Roberts, Mike Cavanagh, and the entire NBCU leadership team," Yaccarino said in a statement.

