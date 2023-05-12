Nebraska Restaurant Serves The Best Burger And Fries Meal In The State

What could possibly be better than a hearty burger piled high with the works? Perhaps, a hearty burger piled high with the works with a side of fries! You can't go wrong with a classic burger and fries! Few better pairings exist in the world that compliment each other so well. There is one restaurant in each state that is known for serving the best burger and fries around. Wether it be presentation or delicious toppings and sauces, something about this restaurants' burger and fries is so extraordinary that people cant stop talking about it.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best burger and fries meal in all of Nebraska is served at Honest Abe's located in Lincoln.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best place to order a burger and fries in the entire state:

"With four locations in Lincoln, Honest Abe's serves some of the state's most-talked-about burgers. Its menu is extensive with a range of permanent burgers and rotating specials so there's usually something to suit every taste. The Fireside, which comes with jalapeño, bacon, sriracha ketchup, cumin-lime mayo, pepper jack cheese, and romaine lettuce, is a popular option, while the Parmesan truffle fries are always a hit."

For a continued list of the best places to order a burger and fries across the country visit lovefood.com.