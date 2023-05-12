Popular Destination Named The Cheapest Place To Live In Florida

When people are looking to save money in the long term, that may manifest in moving to a new area. Luckily, there are plenty of trendy cities or interesting towns that won't put a pinch on your finances.

That's why PropertyClub found the cheapest places to live in every state, including Florida. Researchers determined their picks based on housing and rent prices, as well as living costs, including groceries, utilities, transportation, and health care.

According to the website, Jacksonville was named Florida's most affordable place to live. Here's why it was chosen:

"The median cost of a home in Jacksonville is about $260,000, which is $60,000 below the national average. A one-bedroom apartment runs the average person around $975. You can expect prices lower than most places in the United States here. You can live a comfortable life for around $1,900 a month here, making Jacksonville the cheapest city in Florida... In Jacksonville, you can rest on the beach or watch a movie. It’s a family-friendly city with a zoo, excellent museums, and even a state park. Jacksonville is affordable and packed with everything you could imagine. You can hang out in the city or on the outskirts at the beach."

Here are the top 10 cheapest places to live in the Sunshine State:

Jacksonville Cape Coral Gainesville Dade City Dunedin Kissimmee Bartow Homosassa Springs Melbourne Edgewater

To see what makes these Florida cities appealing and affordable, visit propertyclub.nyc.