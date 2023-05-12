Simone Biles' Husband Jonathan Owens Makes NFL Free Agency Decision

Free agent safety Jonathan Owens, the husband of Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles, has signed with the Green Bay Packers.

Biles initially announced her husband's decision to join the Packers on her Twitter account Friday (May 12) afternoon.

"GO PACK GO," Biles tweeted along with photos of herself and Owens standing next to the grass at Lambeau Field and at his contract signing. "Please send all Green Bay recommendations!!!!! Food, things to do, etc."

"New beginnings #Year 6," Owens tweeted separately with the same photos, as well as one of him putting pen to paper to sign his contract.

Owens' agent, Sunny Shah, also confirmed the agreement with the Packers, which he said was part of a one-year deal.