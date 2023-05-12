Simone Biles' Husband Jonathan Owens Makes NFL Free Agency Decision

By Jason Hall

May 12, 2023

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game One
Photo: Getty Images

Free agent safety Jonathan Owens, the husband of Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles, has signed with the Green Bay Packers.

Biles initially announced her husband's decision to join the Packers on her Twitter account Friday (May 12) afternoon.

"GO PACK GO," Biles tweeted along with photos of herself and Owens standing next to the grass at Lambeau Field and at his contract signing. "Please send all Green Bay recommendations!!!!! Food, things to do, etc."

"New beginnings #Year 6," Owens tweeted separately with the same photos, as well as one of him putting pen to paper to sign his contract.

Owens' agent, Sunny Shah, also confirmed the agreement with the Packers, which he said was part of a one-year deal.

Owens started in all 17 games for the Houston Texans in 2022, recording a career best 125 tackles, one sack, four pass deflections and one QB hit. The former Missouri Western standout spent the past three seasons with the Texans, having initially signed to the practice squad in September 2019.

Biles and Owens began dating in August 2020 and were married last month.

The 26-year-old is the most decorated gymnast in history, having won a record 25 World Championship medals, as well as seven Olympic medals won, which ties Shannon Miller for the most by an American gymnast.

