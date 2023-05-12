Well-Known Destination Named The Cheapest Place To Live In Washington

When people are looking to save money in the long term, that may manifest in moving to a new area. Luckily, there are plenty of trendy cities or interesting towns that won't put a pinch on your finances.

That's why PropertyClub found the cheapest places to live in every state, including Washington. Researchers determined their picks based on housing and rent prices, as well as living costs, including groceries, utilities, transportation, and health care.

According to the website, Yakima was named Washington's most affordable place to live. Here's why it was chosen:

"The cheapest place to live in Washington State is Yakima. Located in south-central Washington within the Yakima Valley, this city is known for its fertile soils and rich agriculture. For this reason, Yakima is home to some of the state’s best vineyards, wineries, and orchards, making it popular among sommeliers. Unlike other parts of the state, this area is blessed with nearly 300 days of sunshine annually. This fantastic weather, combined with the area’s natural beauty and abundance of outdoor adventures, makes it the perfect place for nature enthusiasts. With the cheapest home prices and rental rates in the state, Yakima is Washington’s premier choice for cheap living."

Here are the top 10 cheapest places to live in the Evergreen State:

Yakima Moses Lake Kelso Spokane Pasco Walla Walla Cheney Pullman Connell Auburn

To see what makes these Florida cities appealing and affordable, visit propertyclub.nyc.