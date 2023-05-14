13-Year-Old Uses Slingshot To Stop 8-Year-Old Sister's Kidnapping

A 13-year-old boy from Michigan is being hailed as a hero for preventing his eight-year-old sister from being kidnapped. The Michigan State Police said that the girl was in her backyard looking for mushrooms when she was ambushed by somebody in the woods.

"The suspect had come through the woods onto the property and came from behind her, grabbed her like you'd see in the movies -- hand over the mouth, arm around the waist -- and was attempting to pull her into the woods," Michigan State Police Lt. John Grimshaw told WGTU.

The girl's brother witnessed the attack, so he grabbed his slingshot and rushed over to help. The young teen shot the suspect in the head and chest with his slingshot, causing him to flee back into the woods.

"He really is the one that, I believe, saved his sister's either life or from something seriously bad happening to her," Grimshaw told the news station. "He should be commended for it."

The police located the 17-year-old suspect at a nearby gas station, thanks in part to the wounds he suffered from the slingshot. The teen confessed and said he "planned on severely beating" the young girl. He was charged as an adult with one count of attempted kidnapping/child enticement, one count of attempted assault to do great bodily harm less than murder, and one count of assault and battery. Despite being charged as an adult, authorities did not release his name.