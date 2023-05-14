Grizzlies Suspend Ja Morant After He Flashes Gun In Social Media Video

The Memphis Grizzlies have suspended Ja Morant after he appeared in a social media video flashing a gun. It is the second time he has been disciplined for displaying a handgun in a video posted online.

In the latest video, Morant is riding in a car with some friends, listening to NBA YoungBoy's album. As the camera pans over to Morant, he can briefly be seen holding a handgun. The video has since been deleted.

Two months ago, Morant was suspended for eight games by the NBA for a similar incident. In that video, Morant brandished a firearm while intoxicated at a Denver nightclub. After the incident, he enrolled in a counseling program.

Morant is also being sued by a high school student, who claims Morant and his friend, Davonte Pack, punched him in the head after a fight broke out during a pickup basketball game in Morant's backyard. The teen also claimed that Morant flashed a handgun at him during the altercation.

Pack has also been banned from the FedEx Forum after stepping onto the court to confront players on the Indiana Pacers. After the game, Pack got into an altercation with the Pacers' traveling party.

"We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information," NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said in a statement.