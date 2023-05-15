Man With Baseball Bat Storms Congressman's Office, Attacks Staff Members

A man wielding a metal baseball bat stormed into the Fairfax, Virginia, offices of Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly and demanded to see the congressman.

The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Xuan Kha Tran Pham, then struck a senior aide in the head with the metal bat and also hit an intern who was on her first day on the job. They were both taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

Pham is also accused of trashing the office during his rampage as he smashed computers and shattered the glass windows of a conference room.

Connolly was not in his office at the time.

Pham was taken into custody by the Fairfax Police Department and charged with one count of aggravated malicious wounding and one count of malicious wounding.

“At this time, it is not clear what the suspect’s motivation may have been,” U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement. “Based on what we know right now, investigators do not have any information that the suspect was known to the USCP.”