Poker Legend Doyle Brunson Dead At 89

On Sunday, Doyle Brunson, known as "The Godfather of Poker," passed away at age 89 in Las Vegas. His family announced the sad news through Doyle's agent, who posted a statement on Twitter that reads, "It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our father, Doyle Brunson. He was a beloved Christian man, husband, father and grandfather. We'll have more to say over the coming days as we honor his legacy. Please keep Doyle and our family in your prayers. May he rest in peace."

The legendary player won 10 World Series of Poker tournaments, including back to back events in 1976 and 1977. That is more than any poker player except Phil Hellmuth, who's won 16. In 1988, Doyle, also known as Texas Dolly, was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame.

Brunson shared his knowledge of the game with millions in 1979 by writing one of the first poker strategy books, Super System.

Some of the biggest names in poker are now paying tribute to Doyle on Twitter with Daniel Negreanu writing, "There will never be another Doyle," and Scotty Nguyen lamenting, "Can't believe this day has come."