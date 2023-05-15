Teenaged Suspect Confesses To Fatally Shooting Pop Smoke
By Tony M. Centeno
May 15, 2023
The teenaged suspect who was charged with Pop Smoke's murder has formally confessed to the heinous crime.
According to a report the Los Angeles Times published on Friday, May 12, the now-18-year-old admitted to shooting and killing the "Dior" rapper in 2020 during a home invasion. The suspect was 15 at the time when he joined a group of robbers who invaded the late rapper's Airbnb in Los Angeles. He confessed to personally pulling the trigger and firing the weapon that took Smoke's life. He also accepted the blame for the home-invasion charge. He's expected to remain in custody at the juvenile detention center until he's 25.
“That man lost his life over no good reason," L.A. County Superior Court Judge J. Christopher Smith told the young suspect. "You have no right to take somebody’s life. You have no right to take somebody’s property."
The 18-year-old and a 19-year-old suspect faced the judge during a recent hearing. The two men, along with two others who were minors at the time of the crime, were also charged in connection to Smoke's murder and will be tried in juvenile court. Only one man involved with the murder who will be tried as an adult is 22-year-old Corey Walker.
Last month, a 20-year-old man also confessed to being involved with Pop's murder. The man said he entered the Hollywood Hills home with a plan to rob the home. He was sentenced to four years and two months at the Secure Youth Treatment Facility in Los Angeles.