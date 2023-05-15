Teenaged Suspect Confesses To Fatally Shooting Pop Smoke

“That man lost his life over no good reason," L.A. County Superior Court Judge J. Christopher Smith told the young suspect. "You have no right to take somebody’s life. You have no right to take somebody’s property."



The 18-year-old and a 19-year-old suspect faced the judge during a recent hearing. The two men, along with two others who were minors at the time of the crime, were also charged in connection to Smoke's murder and will be tried in juvenile court. Only one man involved with the murder who will be tried as an adult is 22-year-old Corey Walker.



Last month, a 20-year-old man also confessed to being involved with Pop's murder. The man said he entered the Hollywood Hills home with a plan to rob the home. He was sentenced to four years and two months at the Secure Youth Treatment Facility in Los Angeles.

