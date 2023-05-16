12-Year-Old Arrested For Fatally Shooting Fast Food Worker With A Rifle

A 12-year-old boy from Texas is facing murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a worker at Sonic. Authorities said that the 20-year-old Angel Gomez was causing a disturbance in the parking lot of the fast food restaurant.

One of the workers, Matthew Davis, 32, confronted Gomez, and the two got into a physical altercation. During the fight, a 12-year-old boy retrieved an AR-style rifle from Gomez's vehicle and shot Davis at least six times.

The two fled the scene before officers could arrive.

Davis was airlifted to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Gomez returned to the scene without the boy and was taken into custody. Authorities located the boy in a nearby town and arrested him. They also recovered several guns as part of the investigation. Davis and the boy are both facing murder charges but have not been formally arraigned. The boy is being held in a juvenile detention facility. It is unclear if he will be tried as a juvenile or an adult.