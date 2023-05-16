Ariana Grande Celebrates 2nd Wedding Anniversary With Dalton Gomez
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 16, 2023
Ariana Grande has shared some rare insight into married life this week. On Monday, May 15th, the pop star celebrated her second wedding anniversary with her husband Dalton Gomez. To mark the special occasion, Grande shared a rare photo on her Instagram Story. The black and white photo showed the couple on their wedding day sharing a sweet kiss.
On top of the photo, Grande wrote the words "(3-5 together!!!) I love him so," along with a heart and the number 2. The couple was married in a private ceremony held at her home in Montecito, California, on May 15th, 2021.
According to People, there were less than 20 people present at their wedding. "They're a great fit together," a source previously told People. "Dalton's entirely unfazed by the scope of her celebrity and is very grounding for her. He's young but mature and knows what he wants out of life." Grande and Gomez have managed to keep their relationship private since they began dating in January 2020. However, the singer sometimes shares rare glimpses into her life with Gomez. They were also spotted together on the set of Grande's forthcoming film WICKED Part One.
The highly anticipated musical adaptation hits theaters on November 27th, 2024 and Grande recently gave fans a look at her Glinda the Good costume. In the dark photo, Ariana is wearing a fluffy pink dress and long blonde hair as she walks up a large staircase. Her costar Cynthia Erivo shared a similarly dark photo of herself in full costume for Elphaba aka the Wicked Witch of the West.