Ariana Grande has shared some rare insight into married life this week. On Monday, May 15th, the pop star celebrated her second wedding anniversary with her husband Dalton Gomez. To mark the special occasion, Grande shared a rare photo on her Instagram Story. The black and white photo showed the couple on their wedding day sharing a sweet kiss.

On top of the photo, Grande wrote the words "(3-5 together!!!) I love him so," along with a heart and the number 2. The couple was married in a private ceremony held at her home in Montecito, California, on May 15th, 2021.