Here's The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Colorado

The best food you'll ever experience doesn't always come from a fine-dining establishment or a highly-rated restaurant. Sometimes, it's the under-the-radar spots that are tucked away in neighborhoods, hidden from plain sight or simple no-frills eateries. Whether it's grilling burgers, frying chicken, or serving up the most delicious pizza, these spots rarely disappoint. And because of their amazing food and service, they're guaranteed to have lifelong customers.

If you're craving these underrated joints, LoveFood has you covered. The website compiled a list of every state's best hole-in-the-wall restaurants, "from historic spots that started out as literal holes in the wall to basic diners that always offer a warm welcome and wonderful plate of food."

According to writers, Colorado's best hole-in-the-wall restaurant is Grinder Sandwich Company! Here's why it was chosen:

"Grinder Sandwich Company specializes in, well, grinders – a type of sub sandwich that originated in New England, and is thought to have been named because sailors would often ‘grind’ their teeth on one before heading out to sea. They’re usually served hot and toasty, and customer favorites include the excellent Petey, packed with house-made meatballs, marinara sauce, and three melted cheeses. Everything is wonderful though, and comes served on classic, fluffy-yet-crispy hoagie bread."

You can find this restaurant at 656 Peterson Rd. in Colorado Springs.

Check out the full list on lovefood.com.