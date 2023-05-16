How You Can Go Hang Out With Lauren Daigle On Her 'Kaleidoscope' Tour

Lauren Daigle is heading out on her "Kaleidoscope" Tour this fall, and one of the singer/songwriter's biggest fans will be heading out to meet up with her on the cross-country trek.

In a new contest from iHeartRadio, one lucky winner and a friend will fly to any "Kaleidoscope" Tour stop of their choosing, where they will stay for two nights with hotel accommodations, and then see Lauren live in concert with VIP tickets. They will also get to go backstage and meet Lauren herself!

To enter to win, listen to Coffee Shop Radio on the iHeartRadio app to qualify.