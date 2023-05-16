How You Can Go Hang Out With Lauren Daigle On Her 'Kaleidoscope' Tour
By Taylor Fields
May 16, 2023
Lauren Daigle is heading out on her "Kaleidoscope" Tour this fall, and one of the singer/songwriter's biggest fans will be heading out to meet up with her on the cross-country trek.
In a new contest from iHeartRadio, one lucky winner and a friend will fly to any "Kaleidoscope" Tour stop of their choosing, where they will stay for two nights with hotel accommodations, and then see Lauren live in concert with VIP tickets. They will also get to go backstage and meet Lauren herself!
To enter to win, listen to Coffee Shop Radio on the iHeartRadio app to qualify.
The "Kaleidoscope" Tour will see Daigle perform new music from her new self-titled album, including her recent single "Thank God I Do," as well as many of her hit songs like "You Say" and "Rescue." The tour kicks off on September 6th in Memphis, Tennessee, and will make stops across the country in cities including Memphis, Baton Rouge, Indianapolis, Charleston, Louisville, Atlanta, Boston, St. Louis, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Seattle, San Antonio and more, before wrapping up in Greenville, South Carolina on December 9th.
Daigle's self-titled album is her fourth full-length studio album, following 2018's Look Up Child. The first half of the two-part album was released on May 12th, and includes 10 new songs, including previously-released songs "Thank God I Do" and "New."