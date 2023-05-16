During the press conference, Gonzalez said there were 27 incidents of violent crimes including 12 shootings involving 37 firearms that were used to injure 13 victims and resulted in one fatality. Folk Nation Gangster Disciples rival, Theodore Senior, was allegedly shot and killed by co-defendant Kamondre Dekattu. Dekattu was charged with murder while Williams and his sister are charged with conspiracy to commit murder.



Williams reportedly sent text messages to Dekattu to confirm the job was done and then texted his sister photos of the victim and screenshots of articles about the shooting. Williams also allegedly celebrated the death of Senior by hosting a "lavish dinner" at a New York steakhouse, which Sleepy Hallow allegedly attended. The 140-count indictment charges Williams, Chambers and the other 30 co-defendants stem from incidents that occurred between March 2019 to the present.



The various charges include second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, second-degree conspiracy, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree assault, first-degree attempted assault, second-degree kidnapping, first-degree gang assault, first-degree attempted gang assault, second-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, and related charges.



Videos of Williams being apprehended have been floating around social media since the indictment was announced. See the footage and the press conference below.

