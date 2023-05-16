Forget jetting off on an overseas trip or making the trek across the country to visit tourist havens like Los Angeles or the Grand Canyon. You actually don't have to travel too far to enjoy a nice summer getaway with family or friends; some of the best times can be found right here in Tennessee!

Trips To Discover used personal travel experience, reviews, and feedback from other travelers to compile a list of the best summer vacation destination in each state. Here's how the site determined its list:

"The top summer destinations were chosen based on their quality of weather at this time of year, the number of activities available for the whole family, and easy access to outdoor adventures where you can enjoy views of stunning natural beauty."

According to Trips To Discover, the best destination in Tennessee for your summer vacation is Chattanooga. The Incline Railway at Lookout Mountain was even named Tennessee's best "hidden gem" destination.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Chattanooga offers it all and is sure to delight everyone from adventurous couples to families. It's home to the country's largest underground waterfall, the world's largest freshwater aquarium, and the steepest incline railway. Enjoy strolls on the Tennessee Riverwalk, a 15-mile long greenway that runs along the river, hit the trails at Rock City, which includes a 180-foot suspension bridge, explore Raccoon Mountain Caverns with its mesmerizing cave system featuring over 5.5 miles of passageways carved from limestone by nature, and much more."

Check out the full list at Trips To Discover to read up on the best summer vacation destinations around the country.