The Best Diner In Texas

By Dani Medina

May 16, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

From classic American comfort food to mouthwatering regional specialties, diners hold a special place in the hearts of many across the U.S. If you're on a quest for the best diner experience in every state, LoveFood has compiled a list, ensuring that your next dining experience is nothing short of extraordinary.

"From historic joints whose seats have been graced by famous stars to sleek spots serving classic food with a twist, read on for our pick of the best diner in every state," the food site said about its list. "Our selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards, and accolades, and the first-hand experience of our team."

In Texas, the best diner is Phoebe's Diner in Austin. Here's what LoveFood said to back up its decision:

With locations in South Austin and downtown, Phoebe’s Diner turns out classic diner fare and throws some good old Texas barbecue into the mix. Customers rave about the tender brisket, cooked in a smoker and served with eggs for the ultimate breakfast. Everything’s beautifully prepared, from the fried chicken and grits to the tastiest biscuits in sausage gravy.
