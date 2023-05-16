Sometimes the best dining experiences are found in the unlikeliest of places. And thanks to LoveFood, we now know where those places are! They scoured every corner of the country to uncover the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in every state, where you can savor mouthwatering dishes with love and enjoy the warm hospitality that comes from these off-the-beaten-path establishments.

"From historic spots that started out as literal holes in the wall to basic diners that always offer a warm welcome and wonderful plate of food, we’ve rounded up the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants across the US," the food site said about its list. "Our selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of our team."

In Texas, the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant is Little Czech Bakery in West. Here's what LoveFood said to back up its decision:

Czech Stop – a Shell gas station, deli, and store – has a little secret inside. Little Czech Bakery draws on West’s Czech heritage by specializing in kolaches. These freshly baked pastries are filled with a range of sweet or savory fillings, from fruit with cream cheese to sausage with sauerkraut, and they’re just perfect. There’s a handful of tables for eating in, or you can grab a bag for the road.