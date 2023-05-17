2023 Can't Cancel Pride Returns With Star-Studded Lineup

Pride Month is almost here, and iHeartRadio and Procter & Gamble® (P&G) are teaming up for "Can't Cancel Pride 2023 - The Future Starts Now," a special event recognizing the LGBTQ+ community, and celebrating organizations creating a more inclusive and equal world.

Hosted by JoJo Siwa on June 15th, this year's Can't Cancel Pride will feature performances and appearances from influential voices in the LGBTQ+ community, including Elton John Impact Award recipient Brandi Carlile, Adam Lambert, Big Freedia, Ciara, Billy Porter, Hayley Kiyoko, Kelsea Ballerini, Kesha and more.

This year, Brandi Carlile will be honored with the Elton John Impact Award for her humanitarian work with the Looking Out Foundation (LOF), which amplifies the impact of music by empowering those without a voice by funding causes and organizations that often go unnoticed. Founded by Brandi Carlile, Tim and Phil Hanseroth in 2008, the organization bands together with fans, non-profits and female LGBTQ+ owned businesses to translate voices of song to voices of action.

Fans can tune in to Can't Cancel Pride 2023 and watch the one-hour benefit special via iHeartRadio's YouTube and Facebook pages, as well as iHeartRadio's PrideRadio.com, Revry, The Roku Channel and The Advocate Channel on June 15th at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The event will then be available on-demand throughout Pride Month, until Friday, June 30th.