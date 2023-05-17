OWENN To Share Special Performance In iHeartLand In Fortnite & On Roblox

By Taylor Fields

May 22, 2023

OWENN has been busy on the road opening for Taylor Swift on her "Era's Tour," but fans can catch him in the metaverse as he takes over iHeartLand in Fortnite and on Roblox on Friday, May 26th.

During his exclusive show in iHeartLand in Fortnite and on Roblox, OWENN will treat fans to a special and intimate performance of two of his songs, including "LUV" and "Baby Girl."

If you're in Fortnite, keep the party going with Jake from State Farm as he closes out the show from State Farm Park, inviting payers to check out iHeartLand's mini games. Don't forget to show off your best dance moves on State Farm Park's dance floor, and take on a game of "How Fan Are You?" to test out your OWENN knowledge for a chance to win gold.

And after catching the show in iHeartLand on Roblox, stick around for an exclusive OWENN interview backstage. Don't forget to check out the new and improved iHeartLand in Roblox, iHeartLand: Radio Star Simulator. Get started and gather all the sound energy you can from sound fields around iHeartLand, collect and upgrade radios, and complete quests to win rewards. You can also collect your very own radio pets.

