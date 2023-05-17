Grab your napkins and loosen your belt because it's time to go on a mouthwatering adventure through America's best BBQ joints. From slow-cooked masterpieces to secret family recipes, Love Food tasted its way through the country to find the ultimate BBQ rib experience in every state.

"A quintessential American food, barbecue ribs usually refers to racks of St. Louis or baby back pork ribs, or sometimes beef ribs," the food site said about its delicious list. "At their best, the meat is seasoned to perfection, slowly smoked until a dark crust forms, and then smothered in a sweet, sticky glaze. Our selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards, and accolades, and the first-hand experience of our team."

In Arizona, you can find the best BBQ ribs at Bobby Q in Phoenix. Here's what Love Food said to back up its decision:

There's no shortage of great rib joints in Arizona, but steak and barbecue restaurant Bobby Q stands out. This place is consistently praised for its baby back ribs, which are smoked for 22 hours over almond and mesquite wood before being finished on a wood-fired grill. Though they're not cheap, they’re worth the price tag.