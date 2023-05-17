Calling all pizza lovers! Your quest for the perfect slice ends here. Love Food has tasted their way through each state to uncover the hidden gems and culinary treasures to bring you the best pizza place now open in every state. From crispy thin crusts to gooey deep-dish delights, join us as we explore the diverse flavors that make each state's pizza scene truly special.

"From takeout joints and holes-in-the-wall to restaurants, diners and cafés that sling the tastiest slices and pies around, we've scoured the reviews and analyzed the data to find the more perfect pizza across the US. Read on for the best in your state," the food site said about its list. "Our selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of our team."

In Texas, the best pizza place now open is Home Slice Pizza in Austin. Here's what Love Food said to back up its decision:

Home Slice in Austin serves crisp New York–style pizza in its hip and trendy, yet cozy, restaurant, outside on the patio or for takeout. You can order from a daily selection of pies by the slice, build your own pizza, or choose from the menu. A favorite is the White Clam pizza with chopped clams, extra-virgin olive oil, garlic, oregano, and pecorino, or go for the New York classic: pepperoni and mushroom.