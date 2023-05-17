Prepare your taste buds for a delicious road trip across America as Mashed unveils the best regional fast food chain in every state. From iconic burgers to crave-worthy fried chicken, the food lovers site scoured the nation to bring you the ultimate guide to each state's beloved fast food gem.

Before we begin, what even is a regional fast food chain? Mashed breaks it down:

"In recent years, the restaurant industry has changed to referring to fast food places as quick-service restaurants (QSR), and the new-ish hybrid of fast food and casual-dining restaurants (like Applebee's) is called fast casual. Where the definitions blur is with regional fast food chains, meaning a QSR that usually started out in a particular state as a mom-and-pop shop and gained a devoted following thus enabling them to grow."

In Arizona, the best regional fast food chain is eegee's. Here's what Mashed said to back up its decision:

With 25 locations in Tuscon, eegee's is the place to escape the desert heat by cooling off with an "eegee", the chain's ultra-popular slushy fruit drink This iconic chain was started by two high school pals who bought a food truck in 1971 and sold subs and their icy creation, which they named by combining the E and G of their names. The eegee still rules today, and in addition to regular flavors like lemon, strawberry, and pina colada, eegee's also has a regular flavor of the month. The chain also serves bounteous subs and grinders.

