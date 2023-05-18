Dr Pepper Teams Up With Blue Bell To Create New Ice Cream Flavor

Two Texas-based companies have teamed up to create a delicious new flavor of ice cream. On Thursday (May 18), Dr Pepper and Blue Bell Creameries unveiled their latest creation, the Dr Pepper Float.

The new flavor is a combination of Blue Bell's vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr Pepper sherbert.

“Our Texas heritage is so important to us at Dr Pepper, and we are excited to team up with fellow Texas-born brand, Blue Bell, to create this new delicious treat,” John Alvarado, Senior Vice President of Dr Pepper Brand Marketing, said. “We can’t wait to provide our fans with another refreshing way to enjoy Dr Pepper.”

The new ice cream will be available in 23 states at stores where Blue Bell ice cream is sold.

“The best ice cream floats are made with Dr Pepper poured over a few scoops of Blue Bell,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell Vice President, Sales, and Marketing. “Why not put a spin on this popular treat and create our own version? The flavor of Dr Pepper and texture of the sherbet combine perfectly with the smooth vanilla ice cream. You may find yourself reaching for a soda glass instead of a bowl.”

The Dr Pepper Float will be sold in pint and half-gallon sizes through 2024.