Priscilla Presley Threw Curveball During Talks Over Lisa Marie's Trust

Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley's estate reached a multi-million dollar settlement after the former contested her late daughter's will earlier this year. Now, some of the details about that settlement are being brought to light — and Priscilla reportedly made a big ask during those negotiations.

Priscilla, 77, wanted "something other than money," a source told TMZ. She wanted a burial spot next to her ex-husband Elvis Presley, which begs the question of whose body would need to be moved at Graceland in order to make that happen. Her ask, however, was a "non-starter" and she "backed down without much discussion."