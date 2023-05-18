Priscilla Presley Threw Curveball During Talks Over Lisa Marie's Trust

By Dani Medina

May 18, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley's estate reached a multi-million dollar settlement after the former contested her late daughter's will earlier this year. Now, some of the details about that settlement are being brought to light — and Priscilla reportedly made a big ask during those negotiations.

Priscilla, 77, wanted "something other than money," a source told TMZ. She wanted a burial spot next to her ex-husband Elvis Presley, which begs the question of whose body would need to be moved at Graceland in order to make that happen. Her ask, however, was a "non-starter" and she "backed down without much discussion."

Gifts left by thousands of Elvis Presley
Elvis Presley's grave at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee
Photo: Getty Images

The settlement was reached earlier this week in Los Angeles after a months-long battle involving Lisa Marie's daughter Riley Keough, who was appointed as the sole trustee of her mother's estate after an amendment removed Priscilla — which is what Priscilla was fighting in the first place. Priscilla contested her late daughter's will back in January, claiming a new amendment, which removed her as a trustee, had issues regarding the "authenticity and validity" of Lisa Marie's signature. The petition also alleged that the document misspells Priscilla's name and it was not witnessed or notarized.

While other details about the settlement have not been made public, Priscilla reportedly walked away with "millions" of dollars" after Lisa Marie's estate paid "an undisclosed sum of money" to settle the dispute. "The families are happy. Everyone is happy, unified, together and excited for the future," Shamoun said outside the court. Keough's attorney Justin Gold said "she is very content."

TCL Chinese Theatre Hosts Handprint Ceremony Honoring Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley And Riley Keough
Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough, and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood
Photo: Getty Images

Both parties plan to file a motion to seal the settlement agreement; the judge asked for the motion to be filed by June 12 and set another hearing for August 4.

