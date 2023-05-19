7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Causes Tsunami Warning In US

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake in the South Pacific region led to the United States Tsunami Warning center issuing an alert early Friday (May 19), which has since been lifted.

“Based on all available data, the tsunami threat from this earthquake has now passed,” the center said in a report via CNN.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) advised residents in the South Pacific region to avoid coastal areas after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake with a depth of 38 kilometers was reported. The earthquake's epicenter was reported to be near the French territory New Caledonia, located west of Fiji and Vanuatu in the Coral Sea, according to the USGS.

The tsunami alert was initially issued by American officials as the earthquake's epicenter was within 621 miles of coastal areas, as well as near other countries including Vanuatu and Kiribati, before it was later withdrawn. The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency also confirmed that there was no longer a tsunami threat for the state after the alert was lifted.

A tsunami warning was, however, issued by Australia's Bureau of Meteorology for Lord How Island, which is located off the east coast of the country, though officials said there was believed to be no threat to the Australia's mainland. A tsunami advisory also remains in effect for New Zealand as strong currents and surges are reported to be capable of injuring or drowning residents.

The earthquake was, at one point, reported to have increased to a 7.8 magnitude before dropping back down to a 7.7 as initially reported, the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said in an update via CNN.