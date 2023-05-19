Legendary Running Back Jim Brown Dead At 87

By Jason Hall

May 19, 2023

50th Annual San Francisco International Film Festival - Film Society Awards Night
Photo: Getty Images

Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown has died at the age of 87, his wife, Monique announced in a post shared on her Instagram account on Friday (May 19).

"It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of my husband, Jim Brown," Monique Brown wrote. "He passed peacefully last night at our LA home. To the world he was an activist, actor, and football star. To our family, he was a loving and wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Our hearts are broken."

Brown spent his entire nine-year NFL career with the Cleveland Browns, leading the franchise to a pre-Super Bowl era NFL championship in 1964, as well as being a three-time NFL MVP), eight-time first-team All-Pro, nine-time Pro Bowler and leading the NFL in rushing yards eight times and rushing touchdowns five times.

Brown ranks 11th all-time in rushing yards (12,312) and sixth in rushing touchdowns (106), having retired as the all-time leader in both categories. The former Syracuse standout was also a unanimous All-American in 1956 and enshrined in both the College Football Hall of Fame in 1995 and Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971.

Brown went on to have a successful post-NFL career in acting and used his platform to be a prominent leader in the Black power movement during the civil rights era, as well as curb gang violence in Los Angeles in later years, which included founding the Amer-I-Can Foundation, a program aimed to help disadvantaged youth and ex-convicts from inner-city.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.