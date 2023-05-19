Legendary Running Back Jim Brown Dead At 87

Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown has died at the age of 87, his wife, Monique announced in a post shared on her Instagram account on Friday (May 19).

"It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of my husband, Jim Brown," Monique Brown wrote. "He passed peacefully last night at our LA home. To the world he was an activist, actor, and football star. To our family, he was a loving and wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Our hearts are broken."

Brown spent his entire nine-year NFL career with the Cleveland Browns, leading the franchise to a pre-Super Bowl era NFL championship in 1964, as well as being a three-time NFL MVP), eight-time first-team All-Pro, nine-time Pro Bowler and leading the NFL in rushing yards eight times and rushing touchdowns five times.