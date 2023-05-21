Stampede At Soccer Stadium Kills At Least 12 People

At least 12 people were killed during a stampede at a soccer stadium in El Salvador on Saturday (May 20). Officials said the incident began when some fans were denied entry to a game between Alianza F.C. and Club Deportivo Futbolistas Asociados Santanecos at the Cuscatlán Stadium in San Salvador.

The angry fans stormed the gate, knocking over a gate attendant and causing a stampede as fans rushed into the stadium as the game was going on.

The game was suspended as people ran onto the field to escape the chaos.

Officials said about 500 people were treated at the scene for injuries, and roughly 100 people had to be transported to the hospital.

Authorities suggested the deadly incident was due to the venue being oversold and counterfeit tickets. Officials vowed they would conduct a full investigation into the stampede.

"The @PNCSV and @FGR_SV will carry out an exhaustive investigation of the events that occurred at the Cuscatlán Stadium. Everyone will be investigated: teams, managers, stadium, ticket office, league, federation, etc. Whoever the culprits are, they will not go unpunished," President Nayib Bukele wrote on Twitter.