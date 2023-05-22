Guardian Arrives In Stolen Car To Pick-Up Teens Arrested For Auto Theft

By Bill Galluccio

May 22, 2023

Traditional Police Station Sign and Lantern
Photo: Getty Images

Authorities recovered three stolen vehicles and arrested multiple adults and juveniles in a crazy case that happened in Waldorf, Maryland.

The Charles County Police Department said that officers located a pair of stolen vehicles during a routine patrol and tried to pull them over. The drivers both fled, leading police on a brief chase. They were detained after attempting to run on foot and hide in a parking lot.

The officers arrested 18-year-old Deshaun Deamonte Whitaker, 21-year-old Vincent Lee Alston, and four juveniles. Officers charged Whitaker and Alston with theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Whitaker was released on bond, but Alston was ordered to remain in prison.

The juveniles were also charged with theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and had to be released into the custody of a parent or guardian. Officials said that Carlisa Monnae Blackeney, 18, Mahkiyh McQuinn-Woodly, 18, and a juvenile female were dropped off at the station to take custody of the juveniles. However, as they left the station on foot, officers realized that the car they were dropped off in was also stolen.

They located that vehicle, which was severely damaged, and detained the driver, Anthony Matthew Stewart, 19, following a brief foot chase. Three other juveniles were found in the car and taken into custody. Officials said that one of the passengers was a 16-year-old boy with active arrest warrants, and a 13-year-old girl was reported missing from another county.

Stewart was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and providing a false name. The three juveniles are also facing multiple charges, including theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Officials also charged Blackeney, McQuinn-Woodly, and a juvenile female with theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and providing a false name.

