Inmate Tunnels Through Prison Wall, Stabs Man In Neighboring Cell Block

An inmate at a prison in Fulton Country, Georgia, allegedly tunneled through the wall so he could attack another man locked up in a neighboring cell block. Authorities said that Kavian Thomas managed to break through the wall in a shower stall and create a hole just large enough for him to climb through.

Thomas then found Derondney Russell and stabbed him multiple times. Officials said that Russell sustained "superficial stab wounds to his upper body" and was taken to the medical unit for treatment.

Thomas, who was locked up on charges of armed robbery, arson, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, will be facing additional charges, prison officials said.

After the incident, guards conducted a search for contraband and found "several weapons, including shanks made from parts of the dilapidated building infrastructure."

"This jail has clearly outlived its useful life," interim Fulton County Jail commander Curtis Clark said in the statement. "That reality makes it even more challenging for us to do our job providing the safest possible environment, not only for staff but for the inmates as well."