Megan Thee Stallion Approves Of 2 New Wax Figures At Madame Tussauds
By Tony M. Centeno
May 22, 2023
Megan Thee Stallion is truly impressed with her two brand-new wax figures at Madame Tussauds.
On Saturday, May 20, the well-known wax museum revealed its latest additions inspired by the Houston rapper. Meg got to see both wax figures during a special presentation at the Las Vegas location. One of the wax figures was inspired by the "Savage" artist's infamous cover for her 2020 album Good News. The other, which will appear at the museum's New York City location, features the artist laying down in a diamente bikini, matching cowboy hat, gauntlets and a choker.
“I feel like people always ask me when was the moment you knew you were famous? This is the moment!,” Megan thee Stallion said about her wax figures. “There are two versions of me in the most famous wax museum on the planet. Like who am I?!? Them!”
The new wax statues were created within six months by a team of nearly 20 skilled artists who carefully recreated Megan’s likeness in each figure. Meg's eyes, hair and skin were color matched from samples before 10 layers of oil-based paints were applied to the figures in an effort to create her realistic skin tones. Authentic human hair was individually inserted into the wax including the eyebrows and eyelashes. The hair was also cut and styled to look just like Meg. More than 200 measurements were captured to guarantee 100% accuracy.
"I honestly wanted to kiss myself 😍🤤😂 hotties we are officially legendary 😝 go see me at @madametussaudsusa," Meg wrote in her Instagram post.
You can see Megan Thee Stallion's uncanny wax figures in Las Vegas right now and in New York beginning on June 1.