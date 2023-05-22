Skydiver Falls To His Death After Parachute Clips Tree In Washington

A 33-year-old skydiver died after his parachute got clipped the top of a tree and collapsed in Washington state, according to KIRO 7. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and Washington State Patrol responded to the 11000 block of U.S. Highway 101 around 4:30 p.m. Saturday (May 20) on reports of a skydiving incident.

The victim was participating in a class with Skydive Kapowsin when his parachute clipped a tree and collapsed, causing him to plummet nearly 90 to 100 feet uncontrollably. Officials said several people on the ground and the victim's classmates watched the horrific accident unfold.

First responders provided the man CPR within minutes but he died from his injuries, the sheriff's office said. The investigation is ongoing.

"The Mason County Sheriff's Office sends our deepest condolences to all those involved," the agency wrote in a Facebook statement.