Skydiver Falls To His Death After Parachute Clips Tree In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

May 22, 2023

Skydiver looking the altimeter in free fall
Photo: Getty Images

A 33-year-old skydiver died after his parachute got clipped the top of a tree and collapsed in Washington state, according to KIRO 7. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and Washington State Patrol responded to the 11000 block of U.S. Highway 101 around 4:30 p.m. Saturday (May 20) on reports of a skydiving incident.

The victim was participating in a class with Skydive Kapowsin when his parachute clipped a tree and collapsed, causing him to plummet nearly 90 to 100 feet uncontrollably. Officials said several people on the ground and the victim's classmates watched the horrific accident unfold.

First responders provided the man CPR within minutes but he died from his injuries, the sheriff's office said. The investigation is ongoing.

"The Mason County Sheriff's Office sends our deepest condolences to all those involved," the agency wrote in a Facebook statement.

Skydive Kapowsin issued a statement addressing the 33-year-old's death:

"The skydiving community is a close-knit group and any loss of its members is felt by all. Skydive Kapowsin management and community extends its condolences to the family and friends of the young man who lost his life.”

The victim hasn't been identified as of Monday afternoon (May 22).

