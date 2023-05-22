When it comes to the rudest cities in America, everyone has their bad days, even people living in states known for Southern hospitality or being "Midwestern Nice." Sometimes life gets to be too much and your anger and annoyance slips out and affects your interactions with others.

Alot.com compiled a list of the rudest cities in the country, finding the top spot in each state with the snarkiest and aggravated residents where "grumps flock to."

Maybe it's the frustrating rush hour traffic that seems to go on and one or people are coming off a long day at work and just want to get home, but St. Louis was named the rudest city in all of Missouri. In another report, St. Louis, along with Kansas City, ranked among the 50 rudest cities in the country, with St. Louis taking taking the top spot in the Show-Me State.

Here's what the site had to say:

"This isn't some groundbreaking secret — even St. Louis natives admit that the city seems to harbor a high proportion of rude people. Some think it has to do with the sharp class divides in the city, but you're likely to find unpleasant people of all stars and stripes in all-American St. Louis."

Check out the full list at travel.alot.com to read up on the rudest cities in the country.