When it comes to the rudest cities in America, everyone has their bad days, even people living in states known for Southern hospitality or being "Midwestern Nice." Sometimes life gets to be too much and your anger and annoyance slips out and affects your interactions with others.

Alot.com compiled a list of the rudest cities in the country, finding the top spot in each state with the snarkiest and aggravated residents where "grumps flock to."

Maybe it's the frustrating rush hour traffic that seems to go on and one or people are coming off a long day at work and just want to get home, but Milwaukee was named the rudest city in all of Wisconsin. According to the site, Milwaukee has a "need for speed" and was ranked high for speeding and traffic citations as well as DUI while ranking slightly lower in terms of accidents.

In another report, Milwaukee also ranked among the 50 rudest cities in the country, nearly rounding out the list at No. 49 overall on a list that included other popular U.S. cities like New York City, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. at the top.

