WATCH: Bear Cub Wheels Trash Bin Down Driveway

By Bill Galluccio

May 22, 2023

bear 091320 01
Photo: Getty Images

David Oppenheimer has captured another viral video of a bear outside of his North Carolina home on his Ring security camera. This time, Oppenheimer didn't come face to face with a bear while he was relaxing in his backyard.

Instead, he watched from the safety of his house as a black bear cub tried to steal his trash can. The video shows the bear standing up on its hind legs and grabbing the trash can by the handle. It then starts to slowly wheel it backward down Oppenheimer's driveway.

The bear doesn't get far before it knocks the trash can over. Despite its best attempts to break open the lid on the plastic trash bin, it was no match for the bear-proof locks.

"Most of the bears around here pick up quick on that and don't bother with the effort to try to open it," he said, according to KDFW. "This bear yearling cub hasn't figured that out yet."

