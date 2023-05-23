2 Employees Shot And Killed Outside Federal Way Bar

Two women were killed and one person was seriously injured in a shooting outside a bar in Western Washington on Sunday (May 21), leaving the community devastated and looking for answers, per KOMO.

Federal Way Police Department said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. at Stars Bar and Grill, which is located near South 312th Street and Pacific Highway South. Police officers responded to the scene to find a 36-year-old woman, a 38-year-old woman, and a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Both women, who were confirmed to be employees of the bar, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. The man, who's believed to be a customer, was reportedly rushed to a local hospital. No word on his condition as of Tuesday morning (May 23).

Investigators believe all three victims were involved in an argument with the suspect before the shooting. Witnesses told police the shooter fled the scene after opening fire.

Customers and friends of the victims flocked to the business on Monday (May 22) to create a memorial in honor of the slain victims. A visitor, who didn't want to be identified, said the women made Stars feel like a welcoming place.

“They make people feel like you belong here,” she told reporters. “I am surprised. I didn’t think anything like this would happen.”

Officers said there is no danger to the public because the shooting was a targeted attack. The suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Federal Way Police Department at 253-835-2121.