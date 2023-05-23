California Restaurant Named Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In The State

By Logan DeLoye

May 23, 2023

Restaurant Offering Pickup Only and Groceries During Covid-19 Lockdown and Insisting on Masks
Photo: E+

The best food is served straight-up. There are a handful of restaurants scattered across the country that offer the best food with a nonchalant atmosphere. At these one-of-a-kind locations, the food stands on its own without the help of any fancy decor, drinks, and other amenities that don't have anything to do with the menu. One California restaurant in particular is known for serving really good food with no frills included in their dining experience.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in all of California is La Taqueria located in San Francisco. This no frills restaurant is known for their amazing burritos among other delicious menu items.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in California:

"Many consider La Taqueria to be the best Mexican restaurant in California, which is certainly saying something. Located in San Francisco’s Mission District, in the heart of the city’s Latino community, it’s been here for around three decades. The restaurant is famed having for the best burritos, which come packed with meat, fish, and/or vegetables, and with no ‘fillers’ like rice. The tacos are pretty amazing too, and diners reckon the joint definitely lives up to the hype."

For a continued list of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.

