Customer Allegedly Pistol-Whipped Laundromat Clerk Who Denied $1.25 Refund

A woman from Rochester, New York, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a clerk at a laundromat. The Rochester Police Department said that 29-year-old Mahlaysia Johnson became enraged when the clerk denied her a $1.25 refund and went out to her car to retrieve a gun.

Authorities said that Johnson came back inside and pistol-whipped the clerk, causing the gun to discharge. By the time officers arrived, Johnson had fled the scene.

Police learned that Johnson was responsible for breaking the dryer, which is why the clerk refused to offer her a refund.

The clerk was taken to the hospital with facial injuries and is expected to be okay.

Officers tracked down Johnson about a half-mile from the laundromat and took her into custody. There was a nine-year-old child in the backseat, who was turned over to family members while Johnson was taken to jail.

Johnson was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, assault, reckless endangerment, and endangering the welfare of a child.