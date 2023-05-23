"I wanna honor them," he continues. "I wanna let them know that I'm at the top of my game right now and that I noticed them. I want to give them notoriety."



The South L.A. native is laser-focused on switching up the vibe for his next project. His plan is to work with more Latin artists, like singers Fuerza Regida for example, without swerving into the Reggaeton or Latin Pop lanes. King Lil G says he's never been the type to hop around the various Latin genres despite his Mexican heritage. Yet, he continues to serve up hard-hitting verses in both English and Spanish over compelling instrumentals. After collaborating with artists from places like Mexico, Dominican Republic and Argentina, G's next move will be to tour in those countries and more.



"Once I collaborate with the artists, I'm thinking it'll be perfect for us to do a world tour by going to where they're at," G says.



Since his debut in 2012, King Lil G has cooked up plenty of trap-inspired, gangsta rap records with some of Hip-Hop's finest like Too $hort, Bun B, B-Real and the late Nipsey Hussle. They first connected on G's 2016 track "Dope" off his Lost In Smoke 2 project. Although he believes his best collaborations are with his homie Young Drummer Boy, G still considers the collaboration with Nipsey as his "all-time favorite."



"That song just means a lot to me cuz I was inspired and motivated to become a independent entrepreneur due to seeing Nipsey Hussle talk about his stuff on interviews and just watching him move," he recalls. "So that was a really important moment for me."

