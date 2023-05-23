Mother Drowns Daughter, Gets Stopped By Daughter Trying To Drown 8-Year-Old

A mother from South Carolina is accused of drowning one of her children and attempting to drown another. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said that they received a 911 call saying that 37-year-old Jamie Bradley-Brun was trying to drown her eight-year-old daughter.

When officers arrived, they detained Bradley-Brun and discovered the remains of a six-year-old child who appeared to have drowned.

Officials said that the screaming cries of the eight-year-old girl woke up her teenage sister, who called 911. She then confronted her mother and took her younger sister out of the home until police arrived.

"She defended her family when no one else was available to," Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner said during a news conference. "Her courage is amazing."

"She had the ability and courage to utilize her own strength to get her 8-year-old" out of the house, Tanner added. "She had the composure to know that 911 needed to be called because she knew her other sister was in the home."

Bradley-Brun was taken into custody and is facing charges of murder and attempted murder.