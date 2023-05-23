Netflix Begins Password Sharing Crackdown In The U.S.

Netflix is going to start cracking down on users in the United States who share their passwords with their friends and extended families. In an update posted on Tuesday (May 23), Netflix said it will begin emailing customers who are sharing Netflix outside their household to inform them about the new policy.

Going forward, Netflix said that those who wish to share their password with somebody outside of their household will have to pay an additional $7.99 per month.

"A Netflix account is for use by one household. Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are — at home, on the go, on holiday — and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices," the streaming company said.

Users currently logging in with a friend's account won't lose out on all of their saved shows and watch history. Netflix said they will be able to transfer their profile over to a new account which they pay for.