Residents of a Florida town are scratching their heads after a brand-new Publix store opens right next to an existing one. WTLV said the grocery store chain opened a location nearly 250 feet from another one in Neptune Beach, a suburb of Jacksonville.

“It’s a bit silly, like why do you need two?” Josh Kelling told the news station. “That sounds like ‘Doublix’ to me.”

Several other residents and shoppers felt the same way. While they're confused over the company's decision, they're also fascinated at what the situation has to offer.

Both Publixes have the standard deli, produce, and bakery sections, but the newer one allows you to buy coffee, beer, or wine to sip on while you shop. Residents, however, say the older one has a better parking lot layout and a traffic light that allows customers to turn left onto a busy avenue.

“If there’s the sip and shop option, that might be something that draws us to that store in particular,” Maria McDaniels explained to reporters. “But the other one is more convenient.”

When WTLV asked Publix why they have two locations next to each other, a company said the new one to "alleviate congestion in stores, in addition to allowing for the best traffic patterns in a particular area."

Reporters also revealed that the same thing happened in St. Augustine. There's a Publix on Tuscan Way, which is right across from another on Village Commons Drive. Unlike Neptune Beach, these stores are 1,600 feet apart.