Halestorm Joins Forces With Ashley McBryde On Powerful Cross-Genre Collab

Halestorm joined forces with Ashley McBryde to release a powerful cross-genre collaboration on Wednesday (May 24). The iconic rock band and the Grand Ole Opry member collaborated on “Terrible Things,” releasing the song in addition to its music video, which shed light on runaway and homeless youth and relationship violence. The “Terrible Things” video ended with links to the National Resource Center on Domestic Violence to learn more, including a toolkit with resources and contact information to receive help or to report a tip.

“This is a song about hope and forgiveness of oneself,” Halestorm’s Instagram caption reads, as the band announced the song’s release on Wednesday. “To elevate the heart of this track we asked the baddest woman in Nashville, [Ashley McBryde], to lend her incredible voice. Listen loud!”

Halestorm and McBryde announced their collaboration earlier this week, drawing eager anticipation from social media users and fellow artists from both rock and country genres. Sister duo Tigirlily Gold and “Son Of A Sinner” superstar Jelly Roll both dropped comments on an announcement posted earlier this week, writing “EPIC” and “When worlds collide!,” respectively. Some fans quickly deemed “Terrible Things” the collaboration “we NEVER knew we needed,” and praised the blended genres. Others said, after listening to the song for the first time, that they had chills, deeming it a “beautifully” performed “masterpiece” by both artists. Many noted how perfectly McBryde’s voice blends with Halestrom frontwoman Lzzy Hale's.

The new version of Halestorm’s “Terrible Things” featuring McBryde comes after the song was originally featured on the band’s Back From The Dead album last year. Listen to the new collaboration here: