TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue and Sean Kingston are set to share the stage at one of the hottest tours of the summer, and we've got your way in.



As a part of iHeartRadio's upcoming Access Day, fans will have a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime experience at the "Hot Summer Nights Tour" featuring TLC & Shaggy plus special guests En Vogue & Sean Kingston. Two lucky listeners will get to catch all the action while these veteran artists perform their classics. The tour begins on June 1 in Pelham, Alabama and will hit major cities all across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping up in Calgary, Alberta on July 14.