How You Can Experience TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue & More Live In Concert
By Tony M. Centeno
May 25, 2023
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue and Sean Kingston are set to share the stage at one of the hottest tours of the summer, and we've got your way in.
As a part of iHeartRadio's upcoming Access Day, fans will have a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime experience at the "Hot Summer Nights Tour" featuring TLC & Shaggy plus special guests En Vogue & Sean Kingston. Two lucky listeners will get to catch all the action while these veteran artists perform their classics. The tour begins on June 1 in Pelham, Alabama and will hit major cities all across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping up in Calgary, Alberta on July 14.
Access Day offers listeners exclusive access to a wide array of extraordinary prizes that only iHeart can provide. These incredible rewards include concert tickets, thrilling giveaways, and extraordinary chances to meet the hottest artists currently on tour this summer, as well as the most beloved on-air personalities. With a monthly reach exceeding a quarter of a billion listeners, Access Day serves as a testament to iHeartMedia's unparalleled ability to connect with all Americans, no matter where they are.
The full list of prizes will be announced June 1st and will include once-in-a-lifetime experiences with artists, bands and influencers including LL Cool J, Lionel Richie, Earth, Wind & Fire, Angela Yee of Way Up With Angela Yee, DJ Envy of The Breakfast Club. and more.
Visit the official website today to sign up for reminders when deals go live June 1st.