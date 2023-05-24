iHeartRadio wants to say thank you to the hundreds of millions of listeners who tune in to radio stations across the country every month, as well as the app, with an unprecedented 24-hour broadcast radio takeover event, and sharing exclusive access to the hottest music, artists, one-of-a-kind experiences and can't-miss deals - get ready for the first-ever Access Day on June 1st.

Access Day offers listeners exclusive access to a wide array of extraordinary prizes that only iHeart can provide. These incredible rewards include concert tickets, thrilling giveaways, and extraordinary chances to meet the hottest artists currently on tour this summer, as well as the most beloved on-air personalities. With a monthly reach exceeding a quarter of a billion listeners, Access Day serves as a testament to iHeartMedia's unparalleled ability to connect with all Americans, no matter where they are.

The full list of prizes will be announced June 1st and will include one-in-a-lifetime experiences with artists, bands and influencers, including Beck & Phoenix, Dierks Bentley, DJ Envy, Big Time Rush, Bobby Bones, Steve Covino & Rich Davis, Colin Cowherd, Elvis Duran, Mario Lopez, Dan Patrick, P!NK, Charlie Puth, Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire, Enrique Santos, LL COOL J, Tyler Florence and Wells Adams and Angela Yee. Access Day will offer fans nationwide more than 500 deals and experiences including all-expense paid VIP trips and front row access to festivals and shows such as the "Hot Summer Nights Tour" with TLC & Shaggy and special guests En Vogue & Sean Kingston, and the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival hosted by Ryan Seacrest. Other offerings include discounts and promotions from participating brands such as Daily Harvest, Gametime, Legacybox, Live Nation, P&G Swiffer, SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Temu, Wayfair and more.