Kanye West Reportedly Sued By Gap For Over $2 Million

Numerous "unapproved alterations" were done to the building to push Yeezy products during 2021 and 2022. Art City Center is suing Gap to cover the restoration costs. Now, Gap is giving Ye the bill because they allege that he's the reason why they're in a legal mess in the first place. According to Gap's lawsuit, their contract with Ye specifically states that the company can't be held liable for any claims just like this.



Kanye West dumped in September 2022 after he claimed the clothing brand violated the terms of their contract. He alleged Gap screwed him over when it came to opening his Yeezy storefronts and other internal issues.



"It was very frustrating," Kanye explained last year. "It was very disheartening, because I just put everything I had, I put all of my top relationships. Our agenda, it wasn’t aligned.



Gap is seeking $2 million plus interest. The hefty amount intends to cover the potential costs they might have to cough up along with the company's attorney's fees. So far, Kanye West has not commented on the lawsuit.